Bristol residents navigate flash flooding for second time this week

“Within two days, after you just finish mopping all up. It starts all over again. This is not fun. This is like going back to work,” said Bristol’s Lenny Lamothe.

First on Sunday, and again on Tuesday afternoon, Bristol was among the cities hit hard by flash flooding.

“I have better things to do than to pump out my cellar, and the worst part about it is all the sand and all the debris that you get stuck with. It stinks,” Lamothe said.

Roads turned to rivers, leaving basements flooded and cars dead in the water.

“There was another car coming the opposite way. They sped up and they sent a wave over my car. Clear over the roof, so I pulled in here. I had to have my mom come pick me up because it died,” said Austin Howland of Bristol.

In Bristol’s West End, Chau Luu and her husband have owned K&S Liquors for 20 years. They said flooding in this particular area has worsened over the last decade.

“Never like that. Never like a river, so I’m concerned. A little bit more rain, and I don’t know what it could do to us,” Luu said.

Just across the street, Lamothe, who’s lived in the area since 1955, agreed.

“It’s unbelievable. And this is an old neighborhood, it’s over a hundred-something years old. We never had flooding like this. Ever,” he said.