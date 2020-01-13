Bristol Residents Question Plans for Luxury Apartments

In Bristol, a new housing development proposal is creating tension inside the town. On Monday night, the community showed up to express their concerns about the project.

But, due to an occupancy capacity guideline, the community was unable to speak about their stance on the project.

The meeting comes after last week’s public hearing where people on both sides looked to get more insight on how this will affect them.

Dan Bielert lives near the proposed complex and disagrees with the project’s location off Redstone Hill Road.

“You’re bringing something of this magnitude and dropping it our lap,” said Bielert. “A lot of people don’t believe it’s fair especially homeowners who lived in the area for years.”

Developers say their aim is to provide one- or two-bedroom apartments to professionals.

Tim Furey is the developer’s attorney.

“We are looking to bring approximately 100 luxury-level apartments with all of the amenities that you see in other communities,” said Furey. “This gives us the opportunity to bring what people are looking for, people my age and the millennials.”

Jason Newton lives near the potential apartment complex and believes it can create problems in the future.

“If this plan goes through it can affect the property value for one and the traffic on the road,” said Newton.

NBC Connecticut also learned that Bill Cunningham, chairman of the planning and zoning board handed in his resignation earlier on Monday.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 27 at Bristol Central High School at 7 p.m.