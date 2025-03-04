Bristol school paraeducator charged with possession of child pornography

Bristol police have arrested a school paraeducator on child pornography charges.

Jacob Senick, 25, of Bristol, was arrested Tuesday morning while serving search warrants.

Police began an investigation last year after receiving information that a Bristol resident was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Their investigation led to the department obtaining an arrest warrant for Senick and a search and seizure warrant of his home, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Senick is a paraprofessional at Destinations Academy, which is located on the campus of Bristol Eastern High School, police said.

Investigators say they don't believe any of the child pornography allegedly in Senick's possession involved any minors in the school district.

Senick is charged with first-degree possession of child sexual abuse material. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Bristol acting school superintendent Iris White said Senick was hired in October 2023. She said he was immediately relieved of all duties following his arrest on Tuesday.

White sent a message to Bristol families about the arrest.

"Clearly, an allegation of this magnitude is incredibly disturbing and causes concerns about the safety of the children in our school community. Bristol community members should be reassured that the safety of children is the district’s foremost concern," White said in the message.

She urged community members who have concerns to contact her, report their concerns directly to police or the Department of Children and Families, or reach out to any building administrator.