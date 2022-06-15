Bristol Schools Placed on Lockdown After Man Makes Violent Threats: Police

A man has been arrested after making threats of violence in part of Bristol on Wednesday, police said.

Officials said they were called to the area of West Street and Jacobs Street at about 11:50 a.m. They received a report that a man was in possession of a firearm and making specific threats.

As a precaution, schools in the area were placed on lockdown, according to authorities.

At about 1:20 p.m., officers were able to locate and arrest 26-year-old Robert Larose. He faces charges including second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, first-degree threatening, illegal possession of a firearm, and more.

Larose was held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 16.

No additional information was immediately available.