LifeStar responds to serious motorcycle crash in Bristol

LifeStar has been called to a serious motorcycle crash in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Middle Street between Redstone Hill Road and Enterprise Drive.

The crash is described by police as serious. LifeStar said it involved a motorcycle.

Authorities have not given an estimate for how long the area should be avoided for.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.