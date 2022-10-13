Bristol to Hold Vigil Tonight After Shooting That Killed 2 Officers, Injured Another

The Bristol community will be coming together Thursday night to support each other after a tragic shooting that has rocked the community.

The officers were responding to a 911 call Wednesday night that state police said appears to have been a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

After being kicked out of a bar, the suspect went home, got into a domestic disturbance with his brother, called 911 at 10:29 p.m. and then waited with an AR-15-style rifle for officers to arrive, sources close to the investigation tell NBC.

Shots were fired, fatally wounding 34-year-old Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy at the scene, state police said.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alec Iurato, 26, were transported from the scene and Demonte was pronounced dead, police said.

Iurato went through surgery for serious injuries and has been released from the hospital.

A silent vigil and gathering will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School.

“Today is a day to honor our fallen officers and their families,” Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said in a Facebook post.

“We have had tremendous outpouring of concern and sympathy and we know the entire community is hurting,” he added.

The Bristol Police Union has also established a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” through the Thomaston Savings Bank to support the families. Donations are being accepted at all branches, the mayor said.