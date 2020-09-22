Bristol Water and Sewage Dept. Sets New Mandatory Water Restrictions

H2O is apart of everyday life but what happens when there’s a drought and habits have to change?

Bristol is grappling with that question as there’s been a shortage of rain that’s caused a drought.

“Were just below 60% in our reservoirs which for our emergency response plan triggers mandatory odd/even water usage,” said Robert Longo, the superintendent of the Water and Sewer Department.

In August, the department issued voluntary water restrictions with the hopes of rain in early September.

“If your property address is an odd number on the street than on an off calendar day we like you to water,” says Longo, “If you're an even number vice versa and that were cutting production and demand in half.”

Estimates vary, but, according to the US geological survey on average, each person uses about 80-100 gallons of water per day, for indoor home uses. Although the odd/even restrictions shouldn’t impact essential water usage, there are other areas that have to be reduced.

“The areas that we would like to see people adhere to are outside watering,” explained Longo. “So lawns irrigation systems, washing of cars, filling of pools if it’s not necessary and then watering of flowers and vegetables.”

Tips to reduce water usage include turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth, shortening showers and making sure you fix any leaks. Longo said these are mandatory restrictions and that the department will follow up and notify people who may not be aware of the change.