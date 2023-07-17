Bristol, Wolcott residents clean up after severe flooding

A weekend of heavy rain left some sections within the city of Bristol under water.

“I (saw) a shed float by into a backyard over here.” Said Curtis Pinette, a neighbor to a section of the city that flooded.

City officials estimate they received over 5 inches of rain in only about an hour, overwhelming even the most up-to-date sections storm drain infrastructure.

“They’re still picking up over at Walgreens over there,” Pinette said, gesturing toward the Walgreens store on South Street. “That was a sand bar over there.”

Walgreens employees were clearing sand, dirt and debris that piled up in front of the building.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano emphasized the stellar response from the city's first responders. They executed six rescues in flooded areas and pumped out 35 basements.

“Our goal is to make sure our storm drain system is operating the way it should be.” Said Raymond Rogozinski, Bristol Public Works Director.

When clean up and repair is complete, the city will turn its attention to planning and upgrades needed to ensure when major rain events return, the public infrastructure is more prepared to handle severe flooding.

Down the road in Wolcott, a bridge partially collapsed when a pond jumped its banks behind a multi-family home.

“We have never seen rain like that here before,” Said Taylor Lucarelle of Walcott. “So you don’t know what’s going to happen and what’s going to be damaged.”

Lucarelle was in her upstairs apartment when the flooding started and watched the water climb.

Beginning the process of drying out, Lucarelle's downstairs neighbors were working Monday to recover flooded belongings in their basement.

“We have seen (water) come up before, but this was definitely a first.” Lucarelle said.