Bristol Woman Dies After Crash on I-84 in East Hartford

A Bristol woman has died after hitting a truck on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford early Monday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said Iris Nereida Maldonado, 39, of Bristol, hit the back of a truck on I-84 West near exit 58 around 3:50 a.m., suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information or who has dashboard video to call state police at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.