Bristol's DPW Mascot Dies of Old Age

The public works department in Bristol announced the loss of one of their star employees - Gizmo the hamster.

The department took to Facebook to announce Gizmo's passing on Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"She was rescued last year, left out in the cold, and given the best rest-of-life possible," the public works department said.

Someone dumped Gizmo in the freezing cold earlier last year, but city workers came to the rescue. Gizmo was thought to be about three years old.

"She hung (sometimes literally from wires, trucks, and Christmas Stockings) to the belief that life is not merely a series of meaningless accidents or coincidences," the department continued.

Bristol DPW Analyst Lindsey Rivers, Gizmo's main caregiver, described the hamster as changed in her last year of life.

"Things were full of fun and love everyday for her," Rivers said.

All items donated to Gizmo will be re-donated to the city's local animal shelter.