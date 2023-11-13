Broadway superstar Stephen Sondheim's Roxbury estate is for sale

Stephen Sondheim, who brought us Broadway hits including “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Into the Woods” and many more, has an estate in Roxbury and it’s for sale.

Here's a look inside. All photos are courtesy Klemm Real Estate & Michael Bowman Photography

The kitchen.

The famed composer has lived in the state since 1984 and it is now on the market for the first time in over 39 years, according to Klemm Real Estate.

The primary bedroom.

The main house was built in 1792 and has been restored and expanded.

The primary bath.

It has 10 rooms, including three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and two fireplaces.

The music room.

The office.

The estate is on more than nine acres and it has a two-car garage, a hot tub and a pool with a one-bedroom pool house.

The dining room.

“As you tour through this classic Connecticut home, you can almost hear the scores to so many iconic Broadway hits. This was Sondheim's retreat for decades, and there is a welcoming warmth here that will surely embrace the next owners,” Carolyn Klemm, co-listing agent of Klemm Real Estate, said in a news release.

Pool house bedroom.

The property is listed for $3.25 million.

See the full listing here.

The sunroom.