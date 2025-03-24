Manhunt for suspect in ‘brazen shooting' that killed 2 teens at Mass. mall

Police across Massachusetts are looking for a 22-year-old, possibly armed and dangerous, suspected of killing two teenagers at a Brockton mall parking lot on Saturday, authorities said at a news conference Monday, as they identified the teenagers.

Tymari Alberston, 15, and Cevannah Alvarez, 18, were the two people killed outside a Chipotle restaurant by the Westgate Mall about 7 p.m. Saturday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. They were not related.

Davinci Leonard, 22, has been identified as the suspected shooter, according to Cruz. Massachusetts State Police have broadcast an alert to other departments about Cruz, who may be armed, and added him to the state's Most Wanted List. He's wanted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

"No one should approach him," Cruz warned the public, advising anyone who sees Leonard or knows where he is to call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) to reach police.

Cruz shared some new details about what he described as a "brazen shooting," which came as teenagers and families were checking out an indoor trampoline park nearby, though it didn't appear to involve that facility — and what started the shooting is still part of the active investigation, Cruz said.

Police had said they were called to the Chipotle restaurant outside the mall around 7 p.m. and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds in front of Starbucks, the other in front of Chipotle.

Both the victims were rushed to nearby Good Samaritan Medical Center, where Albertson was pronounced dead. Alvarez was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later died, Cruz said.

The shooting appeared to have started with an altercation between Leonard and Albertson, according to Cruz. Whether it was a targeted attack and how the people involved may have known each other was part of the ongoing investigation.

Cruz' message to Leonard, who lives in Brockton, was, "turn yourself in immediately and let the process begin ... we don't need anybody else's family to get hurt."

He and Mayor Robert Sullivan shared condolences to all those who knew the victims and condemned gun violence.

People in the community have been struggling to process the shooting.

“Brockton’s getting worse and worse, so I don’t know what to say. It’s just sad you can’t even have a good event for people to be out here just shooting young kids, every other day," said Renee Williams, who witnessed the shooting.

“I believe that the type of violence that we’re experiencing in Brockton, especially the consistency of it all, there has to be a deeper issue," said Bright Paul, a minister in the city.

Grief counselors were at Champion High School, where Albertson was a student, on Monday.