Vernon

Crews working to repair broken water main in Vernon

NBC Connecticut

Crews are working on repairing a broken water main in Vernon and the work is expected to be finished on Friday afternoon.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the area of 9 McLean St. at 7:41 p.m. Thursday and CT Water officials shut off the water.

McLean Street and parts of Vernon Avenue were shut down as while work was done to stop the leak. McLean Street is still shut down as CT Water repairs the broken water pipe.

The work is expected to be complete this afternoon.

