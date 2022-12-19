Brookfield Counselor Pleads Guilty to Fraudulently Receiving $1 Million From Medicaid

A man who owned and operated a Brookfield counseling business has pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicaid of more than $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal officials said 50-year-old Gregory Banks, of Brookfield, is facing charges for healthcare fraud.

Court documents show that Banks, who owns North East Counseling & Trauma Services and Gregory Banks Counseling LLC, submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for counseling services that he says were provided to patients. This happened between Jan. 2018 and July 2022.

Officials said Banks submitted claims for dates of services when no services were provided. Court documents state that Banks was enrolled individually as a Medicaid provider, but his companies were not.

In Oct. 2020, the state Department of Social Services audited Banks and his businesses. During the process, Banks allegedly made multiple false statements in an effort to delay the progress of the audit.

He defrauded Medicaid of $1.044 million and as a part of his plea, he's agreed to pay back the full amount, according to officials.

A sentencing date has been set for March 13, 2023 and he faces up to 10 years in prison. The incident remains under investigation.