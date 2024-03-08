Brookfield

Brookfield public schools, town hall closed on Friday

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

All Brookfield public schools and town hall are closed on Friday.

Officials from the school department said there was a bomb threat and the schools are closed out of an abundance of caution

Brookfield Public Schools posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Dear Families and Faculty,

“After further consultation with the police department and town officials, it is clear that more time is needed to conduct a thorough sweep of all the schools and town hall.

“Therefore, out of an abundance of caution the Brookfield Public Schools and Town Hall are closed today, March 8, 2024.

“We understand the disruption this causes, especially on such short notice, however, the safety of our learning community and citizens is the priority.

“Thank you for your patience and cooperation. We will be in touch with an update later today.”

The town’s website says that town hall will be closed on Friday due to an emergency.  

