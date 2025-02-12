Woman nearly raped in NYC lobby by fake ICE agent in broad daylight

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a man they say impersonated an Immigrations, Customs and Enforcement officer and robbed and tried to rape a woman in the lobby of a Brooklyn Heights building in the middle of the morning this week.

According to the NYPD, the 51-year-old woman was in a lobby near Montague and Henry streets shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday when a strange man walked up and forced her into a basement stairwell. Investigators say after the man falsely identified himself as a US immigration official, he asked for her identification and, as she looked for it, he punched her, then pulled her down a basement stairwell and tried to sexually assault her.

He stole her chain, cellphone and purse. The man then ran off toward Henry Street.

The woman suffered cuts to her face, along with scratches and bruising; she was taken to a hospital and is expected to be physically OK.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.