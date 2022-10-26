Brooklyn Man Killed in Crash on I-395 in Killingly

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was killed in a crash on Interstate 395 in Killingly Tuesday.

State police said Dylan Daniel Goulet was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and on I-395 North just after 4:30 p.m. when his vehicle went off the roadway and into the median, across the lanes, up a dirt embankment and rolled over several times, state police said.

Anyone with an information about the crash is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

