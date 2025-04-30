Brother, sister from Old Greenwich accused of filing false claims for $1.2 million in unclaimed funds

A brother and sister from Old Greenwich are accused of submitting false claims with state treasuries around the country for more than $1.2 million in unclaimed funds and they face federal charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said 75-year-old Henry J. White Jr. and his sister, 69-year-old Patricia A. White, were both charged with conspiracy for agreeing to submit false and fraudulent claims for unclaimed property to state treasuries.

The Whites are accused of working together to submit false and fraudulent claims. Henry White Jr. is suspected of using the names of corporate entities he was not affiliated with and the payments, which were generally sent by mail, went to the home the siblings share, according to Acting United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The siblings then deposited and cashed the checks and used the funds for personal expenses, including mortgage payments for their shared home, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Unclaimed property can include payroll checks, refunds, bank accounts, liquidated securities and insurance proceeds.

You can check with the CT Big List to see if the Connecticut Treasurer’s Office is holding onto you unclaimed property here.