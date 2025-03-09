Brothers accused of intentionally damaging menorah on Guilford Town Green

Two brothers are accused of intentionally damaging a menorah that was on the Guilford Town Green last holiday season and both men are facing multiple charges.

On Jan. 13, Guilford Police received a report of intentional damage to a Hanukkah menorah that was on display for the holiday season on the Guilford Town Green. The damage had originally been reported to police about a week earlier, attributing the damage to high winds.

Investigators said the owner of the menorah was later able to provide surveillance footage from overnight on Jan. 5, showing the damage had intentionally been done by two people in the dark.

Authorities said the two people responsible had their identities concealed with one wearing what appeared to be a gas mask and the other wearing a garment around his face.

According to police, the footage showed the two people knock down and then stomp on the menorah, break multiple components of it and then flee the scene.

Officers began investigating the incident as a hate crime. Police said 25-year-old Steven Prinz Jr. and 22-year-old Troy Prinz, both of Guilford, were arrested and released on $25,000 bond.

The two men, who police said are brothers, are both facing charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias, conspiracy to commit intimidation based on bigotry or bias, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Chabad-Lubavitch of the Shoreline Director Rabbi Yossi Yaffe released a statements about the arrests saying in part:

"This aberration does not represent the Guilford community. For twenty-five years, Chabad of the Shoreline’s menorah has illuminated Guilford without incident. Throughout the years, many residents from different faith communities and from across the political spectrum have expressed their appreciation and pride in having a menorah on the Guilford town green. With G-d’s help, we will continue to share the menorah’s light for many years to come!"

Rabbi Yaffe said when people try to extinguish the light, they will increase their efforts to spread it. This upcoming Hanukkah, he said they will plan to install public menorahs in shoreline towns that don't have one, broaden the size and scope of annual Hanukkah celebrations, provide electric menorahs to shoreline businesses that want one and increase distribution of menorahs and candles to Jewish community members.