Brown's Harvest Farm Hosts Spring Fest to Open the Season

If you need a gift for mom or you're looking to celebrate Mother's Day outside, Brown's Harvest Farm in Windsor might be the perfect place.

They are hosting their season opening event on Sunday.

The Spring Fest will feature a Barrel Train rides, a jump pad, free guided farm tours, face painting, local craft vendors and a food truck.

Admission is free, however some activities require a pass. You can buy those at the door or online.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.