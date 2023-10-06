mohegan sun

Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun rescheduled for April

Bruce Springsteen In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ

Bruce Springsteen fans now officially have a date to see him perform at Mohegan Sun Arena.

"The Boss" will now take the stage in Uncasville on Friday, April 12, 2024.

His Mohegan Sun performance was originally supposed to happen in March but was postponed to September due to an illness.

The September show was also postponed, along with the rest of the tour for the end of the year as Springsteen deals with treatments for peptic ulcer disease.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the April show.

