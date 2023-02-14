Bruce Springsteen Is Coming to Gillette Stadium on His 2023 Tour

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced on Tuesday new concert shows across 18 cities in North America, including Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Boss is scheduled to bring his massive hits to Gillette Stadium on Aug. 24, and tickets go on presale on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

Springsteen and the E Train's 2023 international tour began at the beginning of this month in Tampa, Florida, and the latest announcement adds 22 North American shows.

Here's a full list of the new shows announced on Tuesday:

Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 24 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 28 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Sept. 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Springsteen, 73, is among the best selling artists of all time, and is known for massive hits and albums, like "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A." and "Glory Days."

For more on Springsteen's 2023 tour, music fans can head to his website.