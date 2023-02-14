Bruce Springsteen Is Coming to Gillette Stadium on His 2023 Tour

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced on Tuesday new concert shows across 18 cities in North America, including Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The Boss is scheduled to bring his massive hits to Gillette Stadium on Aug. 24, and tickets go on presale on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
Springsteen and the E Train's 2023 international tour began at the beginning of this month in Tampa, Florida, and the latest announcement adds 22 North American shows.
Here's a full list of the new shows announced on Tuesday:
- Aug. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
- Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
- Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
- Aug. 24 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- Aug. 28 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
- Aug. 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- Sept. 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- Sept. 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
- Sept. 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- Nov. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- Nov. 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- Nov. 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- Nov. 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
- Nov. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Nov. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Nov. 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
- Nov. 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
- Nov. 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
- Dec. 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- Dec. 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- Dec. 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Springsteen, 73, is among the best selling artists of all time, and is known for massive hits and albums, like "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A." and "Glory Days."
For more on Springsteen's 2023 tour, music fans can head to his website.