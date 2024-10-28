Brush fire burning several acres in East Lyme

Firefighters battled a brush fire in East Lyme on Monday.

Crews from multiple surrounding towns were assisting with the fire.

It was burning in the Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, according to Waterford firefighters.

The East Lyme Fire Chief said the brush fire had burned about five to six acres as of Monday afternoon.

There have been no evacuations.

The chief said they would be out at the scene until they completely extinguished the flames.

The fire is one of several burning in the state as Connecticut continues to deal with a high fire danger.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency last week due to the critical fire conditions statewide.

A statewide burn ban was instituted over the weekend.