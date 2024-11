Interstate 84 West in Plainville has reopened after a brush fire briefly closed multiple lanes on Sunday.

The fire was reportedly between exits 33 and 32.

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to the scene.

At this time, the fire appears to be extinguished.

The right and center lanes were briefly closed. The area appears to have reopened.