Firefighters battle brush fire at historic cemetery

Firefighters battled a brush fire at a historic cemetery on the Hartford and Wethersfield line early Monday morning.

The District Chief of the Hartford Fire Department said they received a call about a fire at Cedar Hill Cemetery around 1:36 a.m. and found fire on the Wethersfield side of the cemetery.

Hartford fire officials said the Wethersfield Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which appeared to have extended to a downed pine tree that ultimately caught fire.

They assisted Wethersfield with the overhaul of the area.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No one was injured.

Cedar Hill Cemetery was established in 1864 and is the final resting place for more than 35,000 people, including Samuel Colt, financier and philanthropist John Pierpont Morgan, the discoverer of anesthesia Horace Wells, Tuskegee Airman Lemuel Custis and four-time Best Actress Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn, according to the state office of tourism.

The fire danger on Monday is very high, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.