Brush Fire Extends to Nearby House in Broad Brook

A brush fire extended to a house next door in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said they were called to a structure fire on Cemetery Road at around noon.

Responding firefighters saw smoke coming from behind siding on the second floor.

Mutual aid was provided from several towns including Somers, Ellington, and Enfield. They provided a water supply as there were no hydrants nearby.

The blaze was brought under control within a half hour. Authorities remained on scene to open up and wet down hot spots.

No injuries were reported and it's unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire.

