Brush fire reported on Ayers Mountain in Franklin

Multiple crews are battling a brush fire in Franklin on Saturday.

Town officials said the fire on Ayers Mountain was called in around 6 a.m. Since then, it has reportedly doubled in size. It's unclear exactly how big the fire is.

At this time, there are 12 different agencies on scene. The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is also at the fire and has requested a helicopter with water buckets.

The public is asked to stay out of the area.

Crews are working around the clock to contain and extinguish several other brush fires across the state.

A state of emergency has been declared due to critical fire weather conditions. A red flag warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, and people are being asked to avoid burning anything outside in order to prevent more brush fires from forming.