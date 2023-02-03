Brutally Cold Weather on the Way

Temperatures will be brutally cold Friday and Saturday before the mild weather returns.

Friday morning is starting with temperatures in the 20s, but they will be in the single digits by midday and afternoon and they will continue to drop to negative temperatures.

We will also have increasing winds with gusts to 40 miles per hour and falling temperatures.

Dangerous wind chills develop later this afternoon and will be brutal overnight and early Saturday.

The “feels-like” temperatures will generally be -10 to -25 degrees, but some hill towns will feel like -35!

It will get brutally cold, with temperatures that will feel like they are below zero. This is how to prepare.

Wind chill warnings have been issued for northern Middlesex, Windham, Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and northern New London counties.

Wind chill advisories have been issued for Fairfield, New Haven, southern New London, and southern Middlesex counties.

If you need a warm place to go, you can find a list of warming centers here. Enter your town or zip code in the location box and hit the yellow search icon to see the locations closest to you.

The Salisbury Winter Sports Association has canceled Jumpfest events that were scheduled for Friday night because of wind gusts.

Ski Sundown posted on Facebook that it would close early on Friday due to the expected high winds. The ski resort in New Hartford will close at 4 p.m. Friday and reopen again at 8 a.m. Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the feels-like temperatures will range from -15 at the shore to -30 or lower in the hills.

Winds will diminish Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound from -5 Saturday morning to 25 degrees by evening.

The high temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday.