Bubba Watson Donates $25K to Effort to Rebuild Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Fire

Three-time Travelers Championship winnner Bubba Watson said Wednesday he will donate $25,000 to the effort to rebuild the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp after Friday's devastating fire.

Watson tweeted in response to the annnouncement from the tournament and Travelers, that they would match donations up to $1 million

"Hey @Travelers @TravelersChamp… put me down for $25k!!" Watson tweeted. "Happy to help @holewallcamp rebuild so they can keep doing what they do best! Donate if you can."

Hey @Travelers @TravelersChamp... put me down for $25k!! Happy to help @holewallcamp rebuild so they can keep doing what they do best! Donate if you can ➡️ https://t.co/x1jWs4Fi8K #ForTheKids https://t.co/F7QBuMfNNN — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) February 18, 2021

The camp has been the primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship's charity fundraising efforts since 2007.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's not the first time Watson has donated to the camp. In 2018, he donated $200,000 of his winner's check to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

Watson also won the tournament in 2010 and in 2015.

There has been an outpouring of support for the camp founded in 1988 by actor Paul Newman, since a fire destroyed several buildings at the Ashford campsite on Friday.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp serves 20,000 seriously ill children and their families each year. CEO Jimmy Canton said this week they will rebuild the camp to be better than what burned down, providing up-to-date facilities that meet the needs of the children who visit during the year.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Ashford fire marshal said it does not appear suspicious.