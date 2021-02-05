Plymouth

Buddy the Beefalo Still on the Loose Nearly 6 Months Later

Buddy the Beefalo has been the talk of Plymouth since August and he is still on the loose.  

Buddy, a name police chose for the animal, is a beefalo, which is a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat. Buddy had been brought from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts, and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August.

The search for the animal became a public safety concern when Buddy began wandering out of the woods and toward a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.

Police warned he could be highly aggressive. To capture him, searchers have left grain near a trailer and they have also set up a rope system to close the gate to contain the animal.

However, Buddy has eluded police efforts to contain him, becoming a local celebrity in the process.

Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.

