Buddy the Beefalo Still on the Loose Nearly 6 Months Later

Buddy the Beefalo has been the talk of Plymouth since August and he is still on the loose.
Buddy, a name police chose for the animal, is a beefalo, which is a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat. Buddy had been brought from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts, and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August.
The search for the animal became a public safety concern when Buddy began wandering out of the woods and toward a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.
Police warned he could be highly aggressive. To capture him, searchers have left grain near a trailer and they have also set up a rope system to close the gate to contain the animal.
However, Buddy has eluded police efforts to contain him, becoming a local celebrity in the process.
Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.
If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.