Buddy the Beefalo Still on the Loose Since August

A beefalo that’s been on the loose since August is the talk of Plymouth and he continues to elude being captured.

Police have named the animal Buddy. The beefalo, a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat, came from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August, according to police.

The search for the animal became a public safety concern when it began wandering out of the woods and toward a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.

Buddy can be highly aggressive, police warn. To capture him, searchers have been leaving grain near a trailer and they have also set up a rope system to close the gate to contain the animal.

However, Buddy has been at his original spot along Route 72 and has not been going to the capture spot with the change of weather.

Police said that once his food supply of leaves and grass gets smaller, he will roam again and hopefully back toward the spot set up to capture him.

Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.