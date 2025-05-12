Buddy the beloved Beefalo has been ‘adopted'

Buddy, a Beefalo that captured hearts across Connecticut several years ago when he was on the run after escaping a meat processing facility in Plymouth, has been “adopted,” which means he has a sponsor to fund his care at a Florida cow sanctuary.

Buddy, a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat, had been brought to Connecticut from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped from a local meat processing facility in August 2020.

He was on the run for months until he was caught with a farmer’s female cows.

His saga happened during the COVID pandemic and he captured hearts at a time when many were social distancing and spending a lot of time at home.

After he was caught, Buddy moved south to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Florida, where he has been living his best bovine existence.

The animal sanctuary said Buddy has officially been adopted through its sponsorship program.

Sponsors fund animals’ veterinary care, feed, hay and other essentials through a monthly scholarship, according to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary website.

The sactuary said in a Facebook post that a woman sponsored Buddy in honor of her mom and said she fell in love with him the moment she saw him.

“These days, Buddy enjoys his space and prefers to spend time with his herd rather than around humans—which we completely respect. He’s made it clear he’s living life on his own terms,” the sanctuary said.

