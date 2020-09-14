Buddy, the Elusive Beefalo, Still on the Loose in Plymouth

The search continues in Plymouth for a loose beefalo, which police have named Buddy, after the animal escaped a meat processing facility several weeks ago.

The search for Buddy became a public safety concern when the 2,000 pound animal began wandering out of the woods and was seen near a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.

The beefalo, a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat, came from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August, according to police.

Buddy can be highly aggressive, police warn. To capture him, searchers have been leaving out grain near a trailer. The plan, police said, is to build a fence in the area he has been feeding, and hopefully catch him.

Police said Buddy has become something of a local legend and he's the talk of the town.

Buddy was caught on video Saturday night and police said he was safe and enjoying food that was left for him.

Beefalo Watch: Update 9/13/2020Great news. Buddy was caught on video last night safe and sound while enjoying the food that was left for him. Photos will put put up tomorrow night with another update. Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Sunday, September 13, 2020

#Buddy #Beefalo #UPDATE: Plymouth PD says they’re having better luck luring Buddy towards his trailer (as you can see in this video they provided to us)!



Buddy’s trailer has been strategically moved & it seems he likes grain officers are leaving for him #SOCLOSE @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/6PMVtkGifD — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) September 10, 2020

The beefalo has been spotted on trail cameras in a resident's backyard.

Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

Beefalo Update:The Plymouth Police Union is happy to announce the animal sanctuary Buddy the Beefalo will be... Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.