Budget Cuts in Stamford Could Affect Trash Pickup, Road Repairs, Snow Plowing

Stamford residents should expect some changes in trash pickup and delays in road repairs, sidewalk repairs and snow plowing because of budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the mayor’s office.

Stamford Mayor David Martin said Thursday that Katrina Mygatt Recycling Center’s will be open only on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Scale House/Transfer Station at 101 Harborview Avenue will keep its current operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and residents can continue to bring up to 200 pounds of waste for free disposal at the Scale House/Transfer Station.

The mayor’s office said weekly neighborhood trash and recycling pickup will continue, but pickups might happen much later in the day, while Parks and Downtown garbage pickups will be reduced from five times a week to three times a week.

The mayor is also advising residents to expect delays in road repairs, including pothole repair; sidewalk repairs: street sweeping: removal of illegal dumping; leaf pickup; snow plowing; installation of non-emergency signage; and preventative sign repair and replacement.

The mayor’s office said the service changes are due to recent employee layoffs because of cuts the board of finance made to the city’s budget in response to the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

City Pay Plan employees, including all salaried elected officials and the mayor’s cabinet, and city unions MAA and UAW agreed to salary freezes or reductions, but other unions have not, according to the mayor’s office.

Martin said more layoffs and service reductions will likely be required, but the city is pursuing negotiations with unions to rehire employees and restore services.