Building collapse damages cars and sends firefighter to the hospital in Manchester

A firefighter is in the hospital after sustaining injuries during a building collapse that also damaged a few cars in Manchester Wednesday evening.

The fire department said they responded to a partial building collapse on Thompson Avenue. Crews found the brick façade of a condominium in the area had fallen.

The façade appears to have fallen on two to three cars in the parking lot. Officials said a responding firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No one else was hurt. Residents were temporarily evacuated, but the building has since been deemed structurally okay and safe for occupancy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire crews believe the collapse happened spontaneously. It's the third time a façade collapse happened at the building, according to officials.

The building inspector said they are now going to require the condo complex to abate bricks. It appears as though the support for bricks is rusted, according to officials.

Crews will likely have to remove all brick façade on most of the buildings in the complex. The incident remains under investigation.