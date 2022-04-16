Building Partially Collapses After Large Fire at Auto Repair, Tire Shop in Portland

Some people in Portland are being told to shelter in place after a building partially collapsed amid a large fire at an auto repair and tire shop on Saturday.

Firefighters said there is a three-alarm fire at Bill's Auto Repair & Tire and hazards and chemicals are a concern.

A building at the shop has partially collapsed, firefighters added.

Tanker trucks are being set up to try to extinguish the fire and at least 80 firefighters are currently at the scene, according to firefighters.

People in the area are being told to shelter in place while crews work to extinguish the fire, firefighters added.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what may have started the fire.

NBC Connecticut has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as details become available.