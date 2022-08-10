Building Will Likely Need to be Torn Down After Partial Collapse in Meriden: Mayor

Fire officials are at the scene of a partial building collapse on Broad Street in Meriden, and it's likely the building will need to be torn down tonight.

Several crews responded to the building collapse in the area of 529 Broad St. at about 5:30 p.m. Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the roof of a vacant multi-family home collapsed inward.

"It's two doors down from the fire station," Fire Chief Ken Morgan said. "Currently, the status of the building is unstable. We have developed plans to evacuate the buildings adjacent to it should we need to do that."

No one was inside the building when the collapse happened. The mayor said the building was under construction.

Fire officials said the building will likely need to be torn down.

"At this point, we’re waiting for the building department to come in and get an assessment on it. However looking at it, from what you can see here and what we’ve seen from the drone, we don’t think the building will be up tonight. It will have to come down," Morgan told NBC Connecticut.

"We have to be real sensitive about how we take it down because we have occupied buildings on either side. We don’t want to damage those," Morgan said.

The building has been unoccupied for awhile, according to the fire chief.

"I know there were crews working around the building, but we have accounted for all of them. And they don’t seem to be hurt at all. So I assume they were outside when this all started to happen," Morgan said.

Residents in the area described what it was like seeing the collapse.

"We were sitting outside and everything fell in," John Colon, whose mother lives next door, said. "Bricks just started falling. And we were like, 'woah, what's that?'"

Colon said he's seen people working at the building before.

"I was definitely concerned for them and the people working inside," he said.

Another resident in the area said she lives with two brothers next door.

"One brother is in a wheelchair, the [other] is in a walker. It's hard to get them out," Catherine Lesiak said. "It was very stressful. I didn't know if I had to get them out."

Crews haven't been able to go inside the building because of the unsafe conditions. Drone images above the collapse confirm that the building is pretty heavily damaged.

Building officials are coming to the scene tonight to investigate. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.