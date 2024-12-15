Building with several businesses inside catches on fire in Simsbury

Crews are still working to get a fire at a commercial building in Simsbury under control hours after it broke out on Saturday evening.

The building on Hopmeadow Street caught on fire around 9:30 p.m. and has several different businesses inside.

Since the fire broke out, firefighters have been dealing with massive flames and smoke.

At this point, the building is being torn down. Nearly half of the building is already gone.

The fire chief said he believes there were about 11 different businesses in the building and hotspots kept flaring up throughout the building.

He said he's thankful for all of the firefighters who are fighting the flames and is grateful nobody got hurt.

"We're very thankful for our neighboring towns who helped out. It was just a very difficult fire to get a hold of. It's a very cold night, we're dealing with icing things along those lines," said Simsbury Fire Department Chief Todd Myers.

Jim Gallagher Way is currently closed. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.

It's unclear what started the fire. The cause is under investigation.