Massachusetts

Bull on the loose, search continues in North Attleboro

If you find him, authorities say you should call 911 immediately

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are still looking for an escaped bull after eight bulls broke free from a pen at a rodeo being held in a parking lot along Route 1 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The bulls got out of their smaller pen, jumped over the fence and took off. One bull was caught right away, but seven others ran through traffic, by several stores, down multiple streets into the woods behind a restaurant, ultimately winding up one town over in Attleboro.

Six of the bulls were eventually corralled in Chris Mooney’s backyard on Prospect Street.

And at first, he and his kids couldn’t believe their eyes.

“As I looked out my window real quick I thought I saw a horse and I was like, why is there a horse over here, so I go out my front door and all the sudden I see six bulls coming straight down the street," Mooney said.

“At first I just felt bad for the bulls I’m like – they escaped for a reason, ya and I just wanted them to be safe," added Attleboro resident Gee Sounthonevat.

No injuries were reported, but if you’re keeping count, they caught one bull shortly after it escaped and six more in Attleboro, meaning one bull is still on the run.

If you find him, you’re urged to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
