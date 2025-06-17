Bullet fired from outside grazes resident in New Haven home: police

A New Haven resident was grazed by a bullet when someone fired gunshots outside the person’s home on Monday night and one entered the residence, according to police.
They said the resident was in their home when gunshots were fired in the area of Elder Street and Hubinger Street.
NHPD is out with a shooting victim in the area of Elder Street by Hubinger Street. Rounds were fired outside and a resident inside received a graze wound.— New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) June 17, 2025
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP