Bullet fired from outside grazes resident in New Haven home: police

A New Haven resident was grazed by a bullet when someone fired gunshots outside the person’s home on Monday night and one entered the residence, according to police.

They said the resident was in their home when gunshots were fired in the area of Elder Street and Hubinger Street.

