Police are investigating after a bullet was fired into a house in Hamden.

Police said they responded to Newhall Street and Marlboro Street at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of gunshots and found that a bullet entered a Marlboro Street residence.

Police found it in a stairwell.

No injuries are reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.