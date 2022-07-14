Bullet Fired Into Bedroom of 9-Year-Old Child in Newington: Police

A bullet shot into a home in Newington Wednesday night ended up hitting the bed of a 9-year-old child, according to police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on John Street.

Police say someone shot into a home and the bullet entered the child's bedroom, actually passing through the bed frame.

The child, nor anyone else was injured by the bullet, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (860) 666-8445.