Bullet fired into Manchester apartment building during attempted car burglaries: police

A bullet went into a Manchester apartment during attempted car break-ins Monday night, and police are looking for the person or people who fired the gunshots.

Police said officers responded to 465 Buckland Hills Drive just before midnight to investigate reports of an attempted burglary and shots fired in the parking lot of the residential complex.

A witness said two males were trying to break into a vehicle in the parking lot and smashed a window of a vehicle.

The witness then confronted the two people, who ran toward a vehicle near the entrance of the apartment complex, and the witness followed to get information on the vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the two males fled, the witness heard two gunshots.

Officers found two shell casings near building 21 and found that one had struck an apartment at building 35, went through a window and into an occupied apartment before hitting a common hallway wall. The resident of the apartment the bullet went into had been asleep and was not hurt, police said.

Police have not been able to find the second round.

The vehicle the suspects were in was a brown or gray sedan that went east on Buckland Hills Drive toward Hale Road, police said.

Detectives from the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit are investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at (860) 645-5575.

They urge residents to avoid direct confrontation with anyone who is committing criminal acts. If you see anything suspicious, including someone attempting to break into a vehicle, they want you to call 911 immediately.