Bullet From Drive-By Shooting Hits, Kills Cat in Norwalk: PD

A bullet from a drive-by shooting went through the window of a home and killed a cat in Norwalk on Sunday night, according to police.

Dispatchers received 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots heard near a residential building on West Main Street around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators said one of the shots went through a window, into a residence and hit and killed a cat.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they learned after the shots, a vehicle was heard screeching its tires and speeding away from the scene.

Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

At this point, police said they are looking into the possibility of this shooting being related to recent incidents involving shots fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Collins at (203) 854-3191 or by email at bcollins@norwalkct.org.