Bullet holes were found at the State Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday morning and there is a heavy police presence.

Capitol police said holes that appear to be from bullets were found in windows on the south side of the Capitol Building at 9:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Capitol Avenue in Hartford was closed between Trinity and Broad streets, but has since reopened.

Gov. Ned Lamont said it appears to be a random act.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Lamont said.

#BREAKING: @CTCapitolPolice confirm around 9:15 am today what appears to be multiple bullet holes were discovered in the windows of the south side of the Capitol Building.



State Capitol Police and State Police investigating. No one was injured. https://t.co/Pe5oAHbGqJ — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) June 1, 2021

Photos: Bullet Holes Found at CT State Capitol

A few holes are visible in a light and glass doors of the building.

State police said the State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation.

Hartford police are also investigating.

Evidence is being collected.

Legislators arrived for a session of the House of Representatives to find a large police presence outside the Capitol, which opened in 1872.

The building remains closed to the public because of continuing COVID-19 protocols. Only lawmakers, staff and media are allowed inside.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular session on June 9.