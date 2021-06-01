connecticut state capitol

Bullet Holes Found at CT State Capitol

Bullet holes were found at the State Capitol in Hartford on Tuesday morning and there is a heavy police presence.

Capitol police said holes that appear to be from bullets were found in windows on the south side of the Capitol Building at 9:15 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Capitol Avenue in Hartford was closed between Trinity and Broad streets, but has since reopened.

Local

connecticut state capitol 32 mins ago

Photos: Bullet Holes Found at CT State Capitol

Cromwell 2 hours ago

Gunshots Fired at Church in Cromwell Believed to Be Connected to Southington Incidents: Police

Gov. Ned Lamont said it appears to be a random act.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Lamont said.

Photos: Bullet Holes Found at CT State Capitol

A few holes are visible in a light and glass doors of the building.

State police said the State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting with the investigation.

Hartford police are also investigating.

Evidence is being collected.

Legislators arrived for a session of the House of Representatives to find a large police presence outside the Capitol, which opened in 1872.

The building remains closed to the public because of continuing COVID-19 protocols. Only lawmakers, staff and media are allowed inside.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular session on June 9.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press.

This article tagged under:

connecticut state capitolHartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us