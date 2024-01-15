Rocky Hill

Bullet went through wall of Rocky Hill home and hit vase: police

Rocky Hill Police Department
NBC Connecticut

A bullet went through the wall of a home in Rocky Hill on Sunday afternoon and hit a vase.

Police said officers were called to the area of New Britain Avenue and Coby Road around 1 p.m. Sunday after a bullet went into a wall and they found that it had struck a vase on the first floor.

No injuries were reported, and police said they determined that the bullet had come from a home on France Street where someone was using a gun for target practice. They said there was no threat to the public.

The Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Hill Police Department Division at (860) 258-7640.

Rocky Hill
