Bullets Fired Into 84-Year-Old Hamden Woman's Bedroom: Police

Bullets shattered the bedroom window of an 84-year-old woman in Hamden on Tuesday night.

The woman was watching television in her bedroom in a home on Wintergreen Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when she heard several gunshots and glass break, according to police.

Officers who arrived on the scene found several bullet holes in the walls and furniture of the house. The woman was not injured, police said.

More than a dozen shell casings were found in the street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Andrew Lipford at the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4055.

