Bullets Fired Into Hamden House Where 3-Year-Old Was Sleeping

Gunshots were fired into a Hamden home on Tuesday night as a 3-year-old was sleeping inside, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home on Valley Road around 10:30 p.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and found several bullet holes in the house.

Police said “several projectiles had entered the house” and a 3-year-old was sleeping at the time the shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4052.