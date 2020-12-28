Bullets Miss Grandmother, Grandchild in Hamden By Inches: Police

A grandmother and her grandchild were sitting on a couch in a Hamden home when gunshots were fired into the house and the grandmother told police that those bullets “missed her by inches.”

Police said they responded to Turnor Avenue at 1:47 a.m. Saturday morning to investigate after five gunshots were fired in the area.

Two bullets entered a home on Turnor Avenue and a 55-year-old woman told police that she and her grandchild were sitting on a couch in her living room when the bullets were fired and they “missed her by inches,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4000.