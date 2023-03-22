Burglar Struck at 2 Plainfield Restaurants in 21 Minutes: Police  

Plainfield police are investigating breaks-in and burglaries at two restaurants over a span of 21 minutes and said the same person appears to be responsible for both of them.

Officers responded to Mr. Z’s restaurant on Norwich Road around 12:07 p.m. Monday to investigate a burglary that happened overnight.

They looked at surveillance and video from 2:34 a.m. showed what looked like black SUV park by the building and the driver force his way into the building, police said.

A significant amount of money was taken from the restaurant and damage was done to the property, police said.

Then, at 1:37 p.m., police responded to Hong Kong Star on Lathrop Road to investigate another burglary overnight.

Video surveillance from 2:55 a.m. showed what appeared to be the same vehicle on Lathrop Road, turn into the Big Y Plaza and back up in front of the back to Hong Kong Star, police said.

They said the person seen from the Mr. Z’s burglary appeared to force his way into the building.

A signficant sum of money was taken from Hong Kong Star as well, police said.

Plainfield police are asking for help to identify a suspect.

They said he was wearing a light-colored zip-up sweatshirt, jeans, Under Armor sneakers, a surgical mask, glasses and gloves, police said.

Plainfield Police Police are looking for a man after two burglaries. The top photo is from Mr. Z’s. The bottom is from Hong Kong Star.

If you have any information about a suspect or the vehicle, call Officer Julie Jordan at the Plainfield Police Department, at (860)564-0804 or contact the Plainfield Police Department anonymous tip line at (860)564-7065.